Help a hero, win free burgers for a year for Bubba’s 33 ‘Homes For Our Troops’ fundraising event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs’ Bubba’s 33 is partnering with Homes For Our Troops to help raise money to build specially adapted homes for veterans.

Starting Wednesday, May 31, through Tuesday, July 4, for every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops–a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted, custom homes for post 9-11 veterans and those severely injured in the line of duty.

The goal for Bubba’s 33 is to help raise $100,000 as a brand.

Throughout these dates, one lucky Colorado Springs guest will have the opportunity to win a free burger, every week, for a year, should they visit Bubba’s 33 in person to enter the giveaway.

The Bubba’s 33 Patriot Burger includes a BBQ burger, a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise.

Regular donations will be also accepted for Homes For Our Troops at all Colorado Springs locations you can find by clicking the link here.

Good luck and happy eating!