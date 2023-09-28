FamilyFest at the Soccerhaus Sports & Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 30

FamilyFest returns to the Colorado Springs area on Sept. 30 at the Soccerhaus Sports & Event Center, and this email includes a link to free tickets to the event!

The event showcases dozens of activities and entertainment, including appearances by Clifford the Big Red Dog, Olympic and Paralympic athletes, “Zero Waste Superhero” Jessica Jane Robinson, an onsite KRDO TV Weather Studio, a special Healthy Kids Zone from Children’s Hospital Colorado and other special features from many local organizations.

Kids who visit the KRDO Weather Center will first get coaching from KRDO on-air weather anchors as to how to do a weather report, and then receive an email copy of themselves doing the weather just like on a real broadcast.

The Diaper Derby, a “crawling race” for babies 12 months and younger, has become a very popular tradition for all the FamilyFest events and led to the creation last year of the Toddler Derby, a walking or running race for toddlers 12 to 24 months. There are prizes for the winners of each division.

Other activities and entertainment include early childhood education and resources for new parents, jumpers, cookie decorating, balloon twisting, face painting, build-a-spine, spin, and everyone win, martial art demos, games, painting, temporary tattoos, dance lessons, games, crafts and much more.