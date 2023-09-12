68th running of Pikes Peak Ascent & Marathon returns to Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Athletes from around the world will soon be racing their way to Manitou Springs for the 68th running of the Pikes Peak Ascent & Pikes Peak Marathon.

Runners from around the globe, both elite and amateur, will gather for this iconic event that features challenging terrains, breathtaking views, and an inspiring community spirit.

Festivities begin on Thursday, September 14, in Manitou Springs at Memorial Park for the Pikes Peak Expo supported by Scheels.

The celebrations will continue Friday, September 15, with a series of events, including an elite athlete meet-and-greet, a shakeout run, interactive panel discussions with partners, and social activities showcasing the community of the iconic races.

According to officials with the event, the Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent was first held in 1956.

The races start in Manitou Springs, then there’s a climb to the summit of Pikes Peak at over 14,114 feet, and a descent that goes back down into Manitou Springs (these are events only in the Marathon).

Whether you're lacing up your running shoes or cheering from the sidelines, the Race Week festivities promise a vibrant and unforgettable experience for all.

For more information about the Pikes Peak Marathon & Ascent, and the scheduled events, visit their website at the link here.