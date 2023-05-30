Two Colorado spellers to represent the State at the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – The Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee is taking place over the next few days and students from all over the country will compete to win scholarships, and of course, bragging rights.

In the past, Colorado has seen seven spelling bee winners from past competitions and in 2023, Colorado will be represented by just two spellers, both from the Front Range.

Sofia Tommey Wu (left),10, will be one of two spellers from Colorado, and according to her profile from the National Spelling Bee’s website, she is being sponsored by the Boulder Valley School District.

Sofia Wu states she “reads voraciously” and dreams of becoming an author just like her idols Rick Riorden, Tui Sutherland, and Shannon Messenger.

In her spare time Sofia Wu enjoys gymnastics, swimming, and is learning to play the trombone and piano.

Aditi Muthukumar (right) is a 12-year-old 7th grader who is currently being sponsored by The Denver Post.

According to her profile, “Aditi is an avid reader whose favorite pastimes include writing short stories, riding her bike, learning and performing Indian classical dance, and playing the flute.”

As far as Aditi Muthukumar’s dreams go, she aspires to become a geneticist and develop vaccines and treatments for various diseases to help make a positive impact in the world.

Below are a list of times and dates for The Scripps National Spelling Bee broadcasts on ion Plus :