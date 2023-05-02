President Joe Biden to speak at Air Force Academy’s commencement ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) – President Joe Biden is announcing that he will speak at the United States Air Force Academy’s Commencement Ceremony next month.

This comes after he presented the Air Force Falcons with the Commander-In-Chief's trophy at the White House Friday, April 28.

The graduation ceremony is expected to take place Thursday, June 1, at the Falcon Stadium.

Gates will open to the public at 6:30 a.m. and the ceremony is expected to begin around 9:30 a.m.

Tickets are required to attend.

For more information about graduation week you can click the link here.