Garden of the Gods hosts “Motorless Morning” to let visitors enjoy a quiet morning in the park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) is hosting a “Motorless Morning” in the Garden of the Gods Park to give the community an opportunity to experience the natural landmark in a new way.

The event will eliminate motor vehicles within the park from 5 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29.

While the park is still free and open to the public, residents and visitors are encouraged to hike, bike, or even walk through the Garden to enjoy a quiet morning without the noise and distraction of motor vehicles.

Park rules and regulations, including speed limits, still apply during “Motorless Morning,” however, officials with the City say skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads.

There will be designated slow zones and one-way traffic during the event.

Visitors are encouraged to park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Nature Center, the Garden of the Gods Trading Post, or the overflow parking at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. Although, parking in the overflow lot will be limited.

Visitors are askled to follow all onsite detour signs and prepare for congestion when entering and exiting the park.

A shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request for guests who need it and the City will permit the use of mobility devices if needed.