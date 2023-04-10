Skip to Content
Honor Flight of Southern Colorado announces Flight #16: An All-Women’s Veteran Flight

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is announcing its Flight #16–an All-Women’s Flight with veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War eras. 

Flight #16 will escort 29 veterans to Washington DC, including a 100-year-old World War II veteran, to see monuments built in their honor. 

The “Welcome Home Event" takes place on Saturday, April 22, at the Sierra High School gym and starts at 7:30 p.m. 

An all-women’s color guard and military band will be a part of the welcoming ceremony to celebrate and honor veterans with a proper send-off. 

To learn more about this event, visit the Honor Flight’s website by clicking the link here.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

