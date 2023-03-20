Skip to Content
Events
By
New
Published 12:37 PM

COSILoveYou adds 2 days of volunteering for spring in April for Colorado Springs

COSILoveYou

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – CityServe, a city-wide day of volunteerism, is coming early this year.

The event is usually held in the fall, but due to success and community engagement, organizers COSILoveYou added a volunteer opportunity this spring.

The event is a day of volunteering where people in the community are invited to help meet real needs in the Pikes Peak area. SpringCityServe is open to everyone, with officials saying, "all are welcome to serve and be served."

Right now, CityServe has more than 1,800 volunteer slots available. Many are kid-friendly and welcome small groups of neighbors, family, and friends.

Volunteers will go to schools, parks, local non-profits, and neighborhoods to help with tasks including pulling weeds, picking up trash, dropping off care packages, and sorting donations. 

SpringCityServe 2023 happens April 28 and 29.

To sign up for Spring CityServe by clicking here.

Article Topic Follows: Events
Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content