Denver International Airport resumes non-stop flights to Tokyo

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans will now be able to fly from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Tokyo, Japan after a three-year pause on flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport celebrated the return of nonstop flights by United Airlines to Tokyo's Narita International Airport (NRT) on March 4.

“Asia is the fastest growing economic region in the world, and Japan is our gateway to that economic opportunity for our residents and local businesses. The return of our nonstop flight connecting Denver to Tokyo is a milestone for our region’s economic recovery and growth, and we are proud to welcome this flight back to DEN’s growing international network,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a press release. “I want to thank United Airlines for resuming this service, and for their continued investment in the Denver market over the past 86 years.”

As of now, flights are taking off three days per week through March 25.

Beginning March 26, the service will operate daily.