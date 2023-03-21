Purgatory Resort announces new deals ahead of its 2023-24 winter lineup

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) – Purgatory Resort is announcing the launch of its 2023-24 winter lineup and offering skiers and riders new deals on next season’s pass products now through May 5.

The sale includes three package deals.

For “Buy Now, Ski, Now” 2023-24, pass holders can start skiing immediately and not have to wait until next season. This includes over three weeks of bonus days at the Resort.

The newly added “My Weekday” value pass has packages starting at $175 for 19 days of skiing, discounts on buddy passes, free mountain bike uplifts, and interest-free payment plans.

Customers can choose between a one, two, three, four, or five-day pass for weekday skiing, available Monday through Friday.

With approximately 19 days of skiing and riding for less than $10 per day, the “My Weekday” pass is designed for locals and anyone looking for more flexibility and affordability at a reasonable price.

Choose from 1 to 5 weekdays every week, all season long:

1 Day: $175

2 Day: $249

3 Day: $299

4 Day: $335

5 Day: $349

The Power Pass offers unlimited skiing at Purgatory, Snowbowl, and Brian Head amongst other ski trails, plus unlimited uplift access at Spider Mountain Bike Park:

Power Pass: $749 for adults ages 37-64 / $349 for ages 13-18

$749 for adults ages 37-64 / $349 for ages 13-18 12-Day Power Pass: $549 for adults ages 37-64, a $50 price decrease over last year, and $199 for teens ages 13-18

$549 for adults ages 37-64, a $50 price decrease over last year, and $199 for teens ages 13-18 4-Day Power Pass: $299 for adults ages 37-64 / $149 for teens ages 13-18

Kids ages 12 and younger will continue to enjoy free skiing and riding, and unlimited mountain bike uplifts at Power Pass bike parks.

Purgatory Resort is now open a week later than last season starting April 9, and weekends until April 23, weather permitting.

For more information about where to purchase tickets and how to access the new deals and services click the link here.