Carnegie Library building receives final approvals for remodel and expansion

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Almost three years after closing its doors for restoration efforts and accessibility issues, City approvals for the interior and exterior of the Carnegie Library remodel and expansion have now been completed.

On March 21, the Manitou Springs City Council gave unanimous approval for the Major Development Plan for the Carnegie Library and on April 5, the Historic Preservation Commission gave approval for the Material Change of Appearance Certification for the Carnegie Library.

The Carnegie Library project has added 2,950 square feet to the existing building and in that addition, were accessibility components for people with mobility-related disabilities that were missing in the original blueprints.

The remodel and expansion will cost $3.7 million. Current funding for the project now stands at $1.8 million and $1.9 million is still needed for the project to be complete.

Current funding is composed of a combination of private funding, Manitou Arts, Culture, & Heritage (MACH) Funding, and City Funding–minus the design expenses:

City Funding: $1,500,000

MACH Funding: $240,000

Private Funding: $370,000

Design Expenses: ($270,000)

The final design for the Carnegie Library will need to be submitted to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

Afterwards, the City will need to submit a Request for Proposals to receive bids for the project.

To view the design and learn more about the Carnegie Library you can visit the website by clicking here.

Donations can be accepted here.