Forest Service proposes camping fee in Maroon Bells area due to visitors leaving behind trash

Colorado Outdoors

CARBONDALE, Colo. (KRDO) -- People might have to pay to camp in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass area soon. The reason behind it, according to the US Forest Service, is the amount of trash people leave behind.

Between 2014 and 2020, the US Forest Service says more than 3,000 lbs. of trash was removed from the Maroon Bells-Snowmass area.

USFS also reports that they had to bury human waste more than 1,500 times.

The combined waste and dramatic increase in visitors have caused significant wear and tear on the land.

Under the new overnight fee proposal, a person would be charged $12 per night for the most-visited areas in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness from May 1 through October 31.

We are proposing an overnight permit fee for the most visited areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Revenues would be used to address environmental damage and provide more visitor services. More details and information about how to comment at https://t.co/qLxGWDxE40. pic.twitter.com/quYtpJcucG — White River National Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) July 16, 2021

The USFS says the fees would fund the restoration of heavily damaged areas, increased ranger presence, increased public education, improvements to trail access, and expansion of the wildlife safety program.

If approved, the fees would go into effect in 2022. For more information on the proposal, click here.