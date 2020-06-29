Colorado Springs, El Paso County align on fire restrictions for first time as holiday approaches

Colorado Outdoors

Fire restrictions normally are slightly different in Colorado Springs and in unincorporated areas of El Paso County but that's not the case this year.

With continued dry weather and the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend, both entities have the same restrictions in place.

As of Monday, restrictions are at the lowest levels; outdoor campfires or other open fires are not allowed; nor are the sale, purchase and use of fireworks unless they are part of an approved professional display.

Police officers and sheriff's deputies will enforce the fireworks ban and other fire restrictions, although authorities add that they can't be everywhere at once.

Outdoor barbecue grills can only be used if they are fueled by wood, pellets, charcoal or liquid fuel such as propane.

Contained fires, such as in a fire pit, are allowed; model rocket launching is allowed only with a permit.

Chainsaws and other small engine equipment must have a spark arrestor.

Smoking is not allowed in parks, along trails and in open spaces.

Trash burning is prohibited.

Authorities hope that having the same restrictions across jurisdictions will make it easier for people to become familiar with the restrictions and obey them.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said it is experiencing an increase in fires so far this summer, many from cigarettes or open fires at homeless camps.

A fire at a small apartment unit on Fiesta Lane in northeast Colorado Springs two weeks ago was sparked by a cigarette, officials said.

If conditions don't improve, the next step for authorities is to ban all fires of any kind. Weather conditions will determine whether to raise or lower current restrictions.

For more information about fire restrictions in the Colorado Springs area, visit: http://coloradosprings.gov/twitter, https://www.epcsheriffsoffice.com/services/ready-set-go and https://www.fs.usda.gov/psicc.