Sand Creek Massacre Foundation to preserve Indigenous history after receiving grant

EADS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Sand Creek Massacre Foundation received an Inclusive Storytelling grant from the National Park Foundation to help educate and honor the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre.

The program helps to "ensure more complete historical narratives are present and accessible across national parks."

The grant will be used to fund projects such as:

Recording and preserving Cheyenne and Arapahoe oral histories

Documenting, archiving, and preserving the genealogical record of Sand Creek Massacre descendants

Creating an archive of documentary and narrative films about the massacre

As of now, the Sand Creek Massacre Foundation is working to develop a temporary exhibit at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site (SCMNHS) to draw on these names and stories.