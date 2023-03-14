Skip to Content
CO_State_Parks
By
New
Published 5:45 PM

Sand Creek Massacre Foundation to preserve Indigenous history after receiving grant

Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site
Courtesy: National Park Service
Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site

EADS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Sand Creek Massacre Foundation received an Inclusive Storytelling grant from the National Park Foundation to help educate and honor the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre.

The program helps to "ensure more complete historical narratives are present and accessible across national parks."

The grant will be used to fund projects such as:

  • Recording and preserving Cheyenne and Arapahoe oral histories
  • Documenting, archiving, and preserving the genealogical record of Sand Creek Massacre descendants
  • Creating an archive of documentary and narrative films about the massacre

As of now, the Sand Creek Massacre Foundation is working to develop a temporary exhibit at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site (SCMNHS) to draw on these names and stories.

Article Topic Follows: CO_State_Parks
Arapahoe
Cheyenne
Indigenous Peoples
National Park Foundation
Native Americans
Sand Creek Massacre

Jaleesia Fobbs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content