The Carlson brothers will play tennis for charity

The NFL football kicking brothers, Daniel and Anders Carlson will play tennis against one another for a good cause. The Carlson's will play tennis for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The event will take place at the Colorado Springs Racquet Club on Saturday, September 24th. They will play against one another at 12:30. After the match, you will be able to meet the Carlson's for autographs, photo ops and there will be a silent auction. For more information you can contact Lori McPherson at 719-596-2958 or by email LMCPHER382@GMAIL.COM.

Daniel Carlson is a kicker for the Las Vegas Raiders. Anders Carlson is a kicker for the Green Bay Packers. The Carlson brothers attended The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs.