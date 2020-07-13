Skip to Content
Back to Business
By
Published 10:05 am

Local company specializes in hearing aids, hearing tests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Sandia Hearing Aid Center was featured during KRDO's Back to Business segment on Monday.

For more information on Sandia Hearing click here.

Hanna Knutson

Hanna is the traffic reporter for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Hanna here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply