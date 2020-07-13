New Law: More DMV Services, Less Waiting

AAA Automotive

Expanded services coming to DMV kiosks, thanks to AAA.
07/07/20

DENVER (July 7, 2020) - With many in-person motor vehicle services shuttered as a result of the current public health challenge – and long lines building outside of the DMVs that are open – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis yesterday signed a new law that promises to increase consumer choice, shorten wait times, and keep Coloradans safe.



SB20-035, sponsored by Sen. Ray Scott (R – Mesa County), Sen. Joann Ginal (D – Larimer County), Rep. Matt Gray (D – Boulder/Broomfield Counties), and Rep. Terri Carver (R – El Paso County) makes permanent the popular DMV kiosk pilot program that AAA Colorado brought to the legislature in 2016. In 2019 alone, 235,000 motor vehicle transactions took place across 40 kiosks in 27 Colorado counties.

"There are a million wonderful things to do in Colorado. Waiting in line at the DMV just isn't one of them," said Skyler McKinley, director of government affairs for AAA Colorado. "When we introduced DMV kiosks in 2016, we made it possible for folks to renew their tags without having to take a number. By making more services available by kiosk – and now, though mobile app – we think we might just be able to eliminate the DMV line altogether."



In addition to graduating the kiosk program from pilot status, the new law expands the suite of services accessible by kiosk to include driver license renewals, motor vehicle registration and titling, the issuance of license plate tabs and duplicates, and voter registration, among others. It also opens up the same services to mobile applications.



The bill at once empowers Coloradans to access government services when and how they expect, including at several 24/7 locations, and effectively "future-proofs" core DMV services against disruptions similar to those caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It's no secret that COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way government must do business now and in the future," McKinley said. "AAA Colorado was proud to bring forward this important bill to ensure the continuity of key public safety services for Coloradans – no matter what happens next."