35th annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup returns June 14-17
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO)--The Annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup is returning to both the Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) and Cripple Creek for its 35th year.
Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can catch several hundred classic and modern Ford Mustangs cruising their way through Bennett Avenue in downtown Cripple Creek as part of the Show & Shine feature event.
The fun doesn’t stop there, however.
A Mountain Tour will accompany the wave of Mustangs to Cripple Creek in the afternoon hours of Friday, June 16, followed by a social event that will take place at the Heritage Center that evening.
Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, will oversee Autocross & Open Track events at PPIR.
Admission to the Show & Shine is free for visitors.
