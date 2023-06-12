Skip to Content
35th annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup returns June 14-17

Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO)--The Annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup is returning to both the Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) and Cripple Creek for its 35th year. 

Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can catch several hundred classic and modern Ford Mustangs cruising their way through Bennett Avenue in downtown Cripple Creek as part of the Show & Shine feature event.  

The fun doesn’t stop there, however. 

A Mountain Tour will accompany the wave of Mustangs to Cripple Creek in the afternoon hours of Friday, June 16, followed by a social event that will take place at the Heritage Center that evening. 

Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, will oversee Autocross & Open Track events at PPIR. 

Admission to the Show & Shine is free for visitors. 

Registration for riders can be found here

Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup
Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup
