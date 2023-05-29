Hit-and-run crash on I-25 finds motorcyclist in hospital for recovery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A motorcyclist is now in recovery at the hospital following a hit-and-run traffic crash on I-25.
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troopers were called to the scene at approximately 2:44 p.m. on Monday, May 29, on reports of an accident Northbound on I-25 at mile marker 135 in a construction zone area.
CSP reports a motorcycle rider was hit by a black Cadillac Sedan who witnesses say fled the scene and exited at Exit 135 shortly after.
Troopers reported attempting to locate the vehicle in the area it was last seen but were unable to find it.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Memorial Central Hospital where they sustained “possibly serious injuries.”
At this time, CSP Troopers are gathering an update on the motorcyclist’s condition.