Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station prescribed burn postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In a recent update, the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (SFS) announced it is postponing its prescribed burn that was scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, due to excessive rain in the area.

A new date has not been determined yet for when the prescribed burn will resume, officials stated.

The event will see approximately 24 piles of accumulated forest slash to be burned with support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the SFS’s Natural Resources Program.

The slash was collected and piled over the past two years as part of a forest health and habitat improvement program, according to officials with the Space Force Station.

SFS will alert the community of visible smoke that may be seen several miles from the area when the burning takes place.

Peterson Space Force Base said the controlled burns will be closely monitored and conducted.