Horse farms in northern Colorado are experiencing a series of horse-farm-related thefts

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Dozens of farmers across the Front Range are installing surveillance systems after a series of horse-farm-related thefts.

According to our partners at 9news, most of the thefts have been from vehicles of people who had parked at farms or who were riding or tending to their horses.

In some cases, farmers have experienced repeated offenses.

9News spoke with a victim in Longmont who stated an unknown driver came and spoke to barn help stating he had to pick up a trailer and take it to get new tires.

According to the victim, the man stole her $25,000 trailer and she described the incident as “a huge violation of our collective community’s trust.”

As a result of the thefts, many farm owners are installing surveillance systems hoping the newly added security will provide some much-needed help.