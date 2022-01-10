Deer rescued from ice on Wrights Reservoir

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the rescue of a buck trapped on a frozen reservoir. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, CPW Officer Bret Mathers spotted the animal stuck on the ice covering Wrights Reservoir, northwest of Cripple Creek.

Firefighters from Florissant's Four Mile Fire Protection arrived and helped rescue the buck.

Crews wrapped ropes around two first responders, who then made their way onto the ice. First, they tried walking towards the buck to get it to move. When that didn't work, the first responders carefully crawled onto the ice towards the buck, shooing it until the animal was on snow.

Finally, the buck was able to stand up and walk away.