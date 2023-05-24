Skip to Content
Hit-and-run crashes in Colorado increase following state patrol investigations

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – Investigation efforts from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are finding an increase in hit-and-run crashes across the State region.

CSP reports hit-and-run crashes, including cases involving property, have seen a 22% increase in just the first quarter of 2023. 

CSP states should a hit-and-run incident occur, leaving the scene of the accident can be much worse as it can lead to numerous criminal charges, some of which, that can be classified as a felony.

CSP officials state, “Whether the driver doesn't have a license, is impaired, or drove carelessly/recklessly and for whatever reason leaves the scene of a crash, although serious in nature, it pales in comparison to the charges the driver could face by leaving the scene.” 

Below, is a comprehensive table of statistics surrounding Statewide hit-and-run crashes investigated by CSP:

Colorado State Patrol
