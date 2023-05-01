YMCA and Great Wolf Lodge host hiring events ahead of summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The YMCA and Great Wolf Lodge are hosting job fairs for the first week of May ahead of the summer season.

The Great Wolf Lodge is hosting its job fair Tuesday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s hiring event is marking a national hiring effort for Great Wolf Lodge Resorts Inc. as hiring fairs are taking place across all 19 lodges.

Over 1000 positions across the country from Entertainment Ambassadors to Culinary Leads will be available for hire.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an interview by phone by texting GWLCO to 25000.

To register for the hiring event or for more details you can visit the Great Wolf Lodge Resorts website by clicking here.



Saturday, May 6, YMCA staff and hiring staff will be on-site for its job fair at the Southeast YMCA facility.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include available positions for Lifeguards, Personal Trainers, Wellness Attendants, and more.

Authorities with YMCA are asking all you bring is a copy of your resume and come prepared for an interview.

For more information about the hiring event, you can go to the website by clicking the link here.