Red Rocks summer event line-up returns with “Yoga on the Rocks” and “Film on the Rocks”

MORRISON, Colo. (KRDO) – Calling all yogis and film-lovers across the Colorado state region. Red Rocks is offering a summer line-up like no other with the return of "Yoga on the Rocks" and "Film on the Rocks."

"Yoga on the Rocks" will run every Saturday between June and August, with all sessions beginning at 7 a.m.

Bilingual sessions will also be offered with classes being taught in both Spanish and English.

For those under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must sign a waiver in order to participate. The waiver will be available at the venue during the event.

Tickets are available online only and season pass holders will get priority access to the venue before the general public.

Singular sessions will be $18 and season passes are $160.

Red Rocks asks all you bring is water, a yoga mat, and good energy.

For more information about the event and where to purchase tickets you can visit the Red Rocks website by clicking the link here.

The 24th season of "Film on the Rocks" begins in June and ends in August with five feature screenings you can grab tickets for:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of Lost Ark: Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Monday, June 19, 8:30 p.m.

Top Gun Maverick: Monday, June 10, 8:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia!: Monday, July 4, 8:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: Monday, August 21, 8:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for all screenings and will start at 7 p.m.

General admission for the event is priced at $20.

For more ticketing information and more about the event you can visit the link by clicking here.