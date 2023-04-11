CSU Pueblo and 365Health partner together for Health Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – CSU Pueblo and 365Health–a nonprofit that provides free and low-cost health screenings–are partnering together for its upcoming CSU Pueblo Health Fair.

The fair is on Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will provide free health screenings and consultation that is open to the community.

Services include hearing and vision testing, bone screening, low-cost blood work, and testing for blood pressure levels.

For more information about the event you can call (303)-698-445.

To pre-register for the event click the link here.