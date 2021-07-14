Power outage temporarily grounds flights at Denver International Airport
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Operations are returning to normal at Denver International Airport following a power outage Wednesday.
At 2:34 p.m., DIA announced a power outage had triggered flight delays. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for DIA.
While flights in the air were still able to land at DIA, flights that had yet to depart for Denver were being held at their destination.
Flights leaving from DIA were able to depart but the airport says they experienced delays.
At 5:48 p.m., DIA announced operations were returning to normal. However, thunderstorms were beginning to roll into the area and the airport asked passengers to continue checking their flight status with their airline.
