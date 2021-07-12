Two dogs rescued after collapsing from exhaustion while hiking in Summit County

Lifestyle

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- First responders are reminding people to keep their pets safe when they go into Colorado's great outdoors.

This past week, Summit County Rescue Group said they had two dog rescues. According to SCRG, both dogs were exhausted and one had torn pads.



Summit County Rescue Group

According to SCRG, the owners were unaware of the pain their dogs were in.

SCRG says dogs will follow us anywhere, anytime, always, and that's not always a good thing. Rescuers say it's on owners to keep their dogs safe by learning what their dogs can handle in the backcountry. Planning will prevent dogs from collapsing due to exhaustion, getting injured, or worse.

