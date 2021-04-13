Honoring local hero, downtown scooters, animal control changes on agenda of Pueblo City Council

Lifestyle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council considered a full agenda at its Monday night meeting, with five items of particular importance discussed.

The council voted to change the name of Starlite Park to Laura's Park, in memory of FBI agent and Pueblo native Laura Schwartzenberger. She was killed earlier this year in Florida during a raid on a suspect's home.

Also, for the first time since 1957, the city updated its pet ownership ordinance -- adding stronger regulations against dangerous animals and animal cruelty, a new license for owners of multiple animals, more authority for animal control officers and fee increases to offset the growing cost of impounding and caring for animals.

In another council move, the city has expressed a willingness to forgive $1.2 million in emergency loans to 34 small businesses during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unclear how many of those business owners are seeking loan forgiveness.

And the council voted to allow a vendor to provide scooters to the public, to be used in the downtown area. There are restrictions to where and how the scooters can be used, however -- they will not be allowed on the Riverwalk, however. Scooters are popular in Denver and also are being considered in Colorado Springs.

Finally, the council approved limitations on the Riverwalk designed to prevent homeless people from camping out there, and limiting safety hazards caused by booths set up during events.