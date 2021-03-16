Recent snowstorm allows Monarch Mountain to extend season.
SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, Monarch Mountain announced that they received over two feet of new snow from the last snowstorm, allowing them to extend their current season.
Randy Stroud, the General Manager and COO of Monarch Mountain, announced Tuesday that due to the recent snow storm, and the prospect of more snow on the way, the mountain has extended their current ski season through Sunday April 11.
Due to limited availability, skiers who want to purchase a day lift ticket are encouraged to pre-purchase their passes online. Season Passholders can still ski on any day without a reservation.
Wings passes are still on sale at Monarch Mountain, and skiers can still ski the rest of this season and all of next season for $539.
For more information you can visit the Monarch Mountain website, or call them at (719) 530-5000.
