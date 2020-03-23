Colorado Springs not considering shelter-in-place for coronavirus — yet

Lifestyle

So far, Colorado Springs has decided against the kind of shelter-in-place, stay-at home or lockdown order that some Colorado communities have enacted in an attempt to slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Denver announced the start of such an order yesterday, and a member of Monument's Board of Trustees said that small El Paso County town will begin a lockdown Tuesday.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he has chosen not to issue a similar order after consulting with Gov. Jared Polis and health officials.

"Our view of the world at this point, is we should see what the impact of the existing order is, for a period of time, before we move to any further orders," he said.

Even if the city was under such an order, Suthers said, many normal activities -- such as construction and medical services -- are exempt because they are considered essential.

"You would still be able to go to parks, etc.," he said. "What we need is self-discipline by folks. There's people playing soccer in the parks and they're in violation of the governor's order. You can't have more than groups of 10 people."

Suthers said he'll continue to evaluate the situation and will decide on further action as needed.