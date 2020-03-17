Guns, ammo in strong demand during coronavirus crisis

Lifestyle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- First, it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer; now, fears surrounding the current coronavirus crisis has generated a significant increase in sales of guns and ammunition.

According to one Colorado Springs gun shop owner and several customers Tuesday, ammunition is in short supply or sold out at many shops.

"Even online supplies have run out," a customer said. "And they say it'll be a month before they can restock their supplies."

The gun shop owner said the strong demand for guns and ammo started last Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the number of background checks in the last week doubled compared to last year. More than 14,000 checks for firearms were received by the CBI.

"People are just scared that society will break down and there will be more crime," he said. "They want to be able to protect themselves. I'm sort of surprised. I didn't expect this. But I try to calm people down and tell them by the time their background checks go through, this could all be over."

The demand means it's taking longer for those checks to be processed -- nearly a week.

"I think it'll get worse before it gets better," the gun shop owner said.

