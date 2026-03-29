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Cool and Breezy end to the weekend: Tracking a High Fire Danger and Midweek cool down

KRDO
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Published 3:31 PM

Tonight, we can expect breezy conditions throughout most areas of the I-25 Corridor. A couple of sprinkles are possible as we head into the evening hours. We will see northeast winds at around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid to upper 40s, with cooler readings up in the High Country.

Monday will bring a high fire danger to most areas of Southern Colorado, as Red Flag Warnings go into effect at 11 A.M. Monday morning, and lasting through 8 P.M. That means we could see sustained winds at around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Strong winds, low humidity and warm conditions will create fire weather conditions. High temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees for most communities in the Pikes Peak Region.

Tuesday will bring big changes as a cold front begins to move through the area. Much cooler weather will arrive with a chance of rain in the lower elevations, and snow snow showers in the high country about 8500 feet. We could see a rain/snow mix in areas along the I-25 corridor on Wednesday morning, which won't add up to much as temperatures should climb into the 50s late that day.

Thursday will bring drier and warmer conditions, but it will be short lived. Another, potentially stronger system could arrive by next Friday and Saturday, with a better chance of snow.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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