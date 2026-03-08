Warming trend continues in Southern Colorado: Fire Danger Increasing

Tonight, we can expect a beautiful evening here in Southern Colorado with mostly clear skies. We will have some slight winds out of the southwest at about 10 mph, with some stronger gusts south of Pueblo near the New Mexico Border. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid 30s for most area, with lows falling into the 20s and teens for portions of the high country.

Monday will bring us lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures. We will see highs in the 70s in areas along the I-25 corridor, and 80s in areas out in the Eastern Plains. Expect breezy conditions, with strong winds possible in the afternoon hours. We do have a Red Flag Warning for most areas along the Fron Range which does include Colorado Springs and Pueblo. That warning goes into effect Monday at noon and expires Monday at 7pm.

Tuesday will bring us a slight chance of showers late in the day. Don't be surprised if you hear some thunder with some of the showers that will be moving through. A cold front will move through the area late in the day and will knock down temperatures into the 50s for high on Wednesday.

Temperatures rebound back into the 70s by Thursday, with dry and breezy conditions expected for the rest of the week.