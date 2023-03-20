State launches text message campaign to provide free tax support and tax credit

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) launched a campaign to raise awareness of available tax credits and free tax support.

Through the statewide campaign, "Get Ahead Colorado," Coloradans will receive text messages the week of March 20 on information about free tax support services. The new service will also provide information about Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credit.

The campaign prioritizes two key audiences eligible for their services:

The first are individuals who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, including those who earn up to $65,000.

The second is parents and caregivers who earn up to $65,000 and have dependent children under 16 years old. This text message is for individuals eligible for the Child Tax Credit.

The texts will read as follows:

Earned Income Tax Credit (individuals earning up to $65,000) - Hi {firstName}, it's Get Ahead Colorado. The Earned Income Tax Credit can give you a tax refund of up to $6,935. Don’t miss out! File your tax return today, for free, at getaheadcolorado.org

Child Tax Credit (parents or caregivers who earn up to $65,000 and have dependent children under 16) - Do you have kids under the age of 16? Don’t miss out on up to $2,000 per child through the Child Tax Credit. All you need to do is file a simple tax return to get your refund. File your tax return for free at getaheadcolorado.org

Both messages will focus on informing Coloradans about their eligibility status for these credits and connecting them to free tax services so they can receive those credits.

