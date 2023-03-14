Unused gym memberships are costing Americans more than they’re worth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Americans could be wasting up to $319 per year on unused gym memberships they haven’t yet canceled, according to new research by MyProtein.

The report includes a survey from 500+ U.S. residents at the start of 2022 and shows how many people chose to join a gym or fitness studio at the start of the year, how many have kept up the habit, and how much money they may be wasting on unused memberships:

36% of Americans had signed up for a gym membership or studio pass in January 2022

34% of those who signed up had stopped using their memberships by the end of the year

More than 27% of Americans drifted away from their membership after just six months

9% struggled to keep up attendance past the two-month mark.

The survey also found that the average gym membership costs around $29 per month.

