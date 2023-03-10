Colorado’s Department of Motor Vehicles has some driving tips ahead of Daylight Savings Time

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding drivers to rest up before their morning commute as Daylight Savings Time approaches.

Daylight Savings Time will begin Sunday, March 12, and will push the clocks ahead an hour as we 'spring forward' into the new time changes.

This means people could wake up feeling more tired than usual.

According to a University of Colorado Boulder study, U.S. fatal car crashes spike by 6% during the workweek after “spring forward,” resulting in an additional 28 deaths each year.

The DMV is encouraging drivers to take extra care during this time change to raise awareness about fatigued driving:

Eight drowsy driving warning signs to watch for:

Finding it hard to focus on the road, frequent blinking, or heavy eyelids

Starting to daydream, wandering eyes, and having disconnected thoughts

Having trouble remembering the last few miles driven

Missing an exit or ignoring traffic signs

Yawning repeatedly or rubbing your eyes

Finding it hard to keep your head up or nodding off

Drifting from your lane, tailgating, or hitting a shoulder rumble strip

Feeling restless and irritable or becoming aggravated with common annoyances such as sitting in traffic.

Helpful driving tips include:

Planning your trip ahead of time.

If it is a long-distance trip, ask a friend to join you so they can help drive and monitor for signs of drowsy driving.

If you feel tired, or drowsy, or notice any of the signs above, pull over and get some rest and only continue driving when alert.

For more information on prevention tips against drowsy driving click the link here.