The Rye Thunderbolts rallied from a 13-0 deficit to edge Manitou Springs, 21-20.

The Mustangs got touchdowns from Ethan Boren and Tyler Maloney to jump ahead by 13.

Rye looked to be in trouble, but on 3rd and 15, Caleb Hurne broke off a long run, which set up a touchdown, and Rye held the momentum from that point.