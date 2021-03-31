Disabled veterans learn the sport of curling

Home

"Just getting out and being active, it reminds me that I'm still alive. I'm still here," says William Mathis. "When their injured it's up to all of us to make that world a little easier for them," says Jorgette Krsulic, an adaptive curling instructor. The Broadmoor Curling Club is trying to make the world for veterans a little easier by teaching them the sport of curling, "This is something that I experienced when I was sighted and I was like how are they going to do this now that I can't see," says Mathis. "People here were awesome helping us. It was harder than I thought it would be," says Brian Wells, a wounded veteran.

The Broadmoor curling club believes the challenge of curling can be a guiding force in the lives of the vets, "That was amazing in regards to helping me understand exactly what it is that I need to do even though I can't see it. It's a lot like using my long cane and it's a lot of muscle memory. It was fun. I enjoyed every moment of it," says Mathis.

They had fun and the veterans say it was something they need, to keep their competitive juices flowing, "It's you and your buddy just throwing some rocks around seeing what happens. So I guess that's what I need," says Mathis. The Broadmoor curling club wants to help any vets in need, "You know thank you for your service isn't often enough. Being able to share these experiences with them, it would make a difference in their world, and that makes a difference in ours," says Krsulic.