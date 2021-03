Home

Calhan sophomore Taylor Knox became the first ever state champion in the girl's 185lb division. She pinned her opponent in the second round.

Knox's teammate, freshman Ciara Monger, claimed the top spot in the 215LB division. She pinned her opponent in the first round.

Mesa Ridge's Isabella Cross (111lb), Doherty's Sarah Savidge (127lb), and Palmer Ridge's Aspen Barber (147lb), also reached the championship round.