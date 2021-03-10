Cheyenne Mountain’s chemistry is their key to success

Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain’s hockey team has been unreal at times. In the first season of 4A hockey, they’ve already clinched a playoff spot. The secret to their success is chemistry.

“We’ve been playing together for six or seven years," says defenseman Denton Damgaard. "It’s pretty easy when you’ve been playing with a guy for your whole life to know where he’s going to be on the ice, and know where to pass it. At least 15 of the varsity players have been playing together their whole lives.”

Growing up, this was the season the players dreamed about.

“I’m so grateful," says forward Nick Hallee. "It’s been such a great time playing with all of my friends that I’ve known for so many years. Just being able to win, have fun, and dominate.”

“We cherish every game," says forward Noah Bonnett. "Every practice is really special to us. All the time we get with the boys on the ice, in the parking lot, wherever we are, it’s awesome for us.”

They've waited their whole lives for this season. Now that it's here, they have a chance to claim their first state title since 2004.

“We always used to go to Cheyenne hockey games back when we were in elementary school, and just imagine ourselves out there, thinking that could be us one day. Now that it is, we hope to set the future for Cheyenne," Bonnett says.

That chemistry comes with plenty of confidence.

"I think we can go all the way," Damgaard says. "We have the talent. We have the coaching. We have it all. I think we can take it all the way.”

Hallee agrees.

“It’s just been too long. We’re ready to start a new history of Cheyenne Mountain, and start getting the championships rolling.”