Tom Pulford steps down as Palmer Ridge football coach

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tom Pulford, who has coached Palmer Ridge to four straight state title games, is stepping down.

“After 16years teaching and coaching in D38, nine of which I have been the head football coach at PRHS, I need to step back and do what is best for my personal health and for my family. I look forward to continuing to support the program in any way I can; my role will just have to look different," Pulford said in a statement.

The Bears won three consecutive state championship as a 3A team from 2017-2019. In 2020, the Bears moved up to 4A, and returned to the state title game, but lost to Loveland.

Pulford says he will still be involved with the football program.

