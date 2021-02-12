It’s a family affair for the Fountain Fort Carson girls basketball team

Home

It is said that sports are about family. That's especially true for Fountain Fort Carson point guard Torie Bass. Bass can hoop and she's been doing it since she was seven, "That's when my stepdad came into my life. He was coaching me, and we bonded. So I was like, okay this could be something for us; to hang out," says Trojans point guard, Torie Bass.

Now she's a senior in high school and she's got a scholarship to CSU Pueblo, her stepdad, Jason White, who she calls dad, is still around. He's one of the Trojans assistant coaches, "We've always had that time together in the gym, on the rides home, at home talking about sports, the day, and school. Our bond has become really really inseparable because of it," says Torie's dad, Jason White. "I'm really competitive, and my dad helps me bring out that fire," says Bass.

Her basketball family isn't just her dad. Bass has been playing with at least ten of her teammates since she was in elementary and middle school.

This is the final year Torie will play with her basketball family, "These girls have helped impact my life, and taught me so many different things, says Bass. "It's sad that we're all going to depart." I understand that this is it, but it's going to be awesome to just to be a dad, and sit in the stands, and cheer her on, says White.