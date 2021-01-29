A Widefield graduate and current CSU Pueblo shot putter is one of best in the country

Home

Nate Miller is throws the shot put at CSU-PUEBLO. Nate is a strong dude.

So strong that in one through, he managed to secure a spot in nationals by hitting an automatic qualifying mark in a meet at UCCS… 18 meters and 94 centimeters, more than 62 feet. That's a school record, "I had a smile on my face. I was super pumped Up, big ego. I was like, man that was awesome! We'll see where that will rank me," says CSU Pueblo Shot putter, Nate Miller.



His siblings did shot put too, but Nate's the best. He was a state champion shot putter at Widefield high school. These days, he's ranked second in all of division two, 13th among all college shot putters, regardless of division, he's ranked 38th in the world, "I know that there are still a lot of work to be done. My technique was definitely not perfect. I still got a put in the work and throw even further," says Miller

He can also bench press more than four hundred pounds. All of this begs the question: Is Nate Miller a cyborg, "I cannot confirm or deny," jokes Miller.

He may not confirm that he's secretly a machine, but he's kind of giving the game away, "If I need to change a tire on my car, I'll just dead lift the car real quick. No jack needed," says Miller.

There may come a time when Miller is competing in the Olympics. He says it's crossed his mind, but he doesn't get ahead of himself. He's focused on the now, "I'd like to throw 19.5 meters, and get to first place in division 2," says Miller.