A Palmer Ridge wrestler is back on the mat after losing a game of pick-up basketball

The sport is wrestling is tough. Palmer Ridge's Kelenn O'Connor is even tougher. O'Connor lost his opening night match, but it's part of the process. He's wrestling for the first time in high school and he's a senior, "I'm not expecting to go to state right away. I'm just here to have fun, and fill in for the team, or whatever," says Palmer Ridge wrestler, Kelenn O'Connor. "I'm feeling good so far, so we'll see how everything goes,"

"It's not very common at all. Usually these kids are invested well before high school. I think Kelenn coming out in his senior year shows that he's an athlete and that he's willing to compete," says Palmer Ridge wrestling coach, Jason Romero.



It's not like he's never done it before. He was a tournament champion in eighth grade. He was good enough to win a varsity spot. He's also a terrific athlete. He plays football and baseball. He ended up back on the mat thanks in part to a pick-up basketball game with his football coach, "Once we finished our last game coach Pulford came up to me, and he's like, 'I'm thinking about coaching wrestling this year. I want you to come out. I was like, 'I don't know'. He said, 'I'll make a deal with you.'

So we actually played a three on three basketball game. I found out I'm not very good at basketball," says OConnor.