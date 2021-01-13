The Rocky Mountain Vibes hire a new manager

Home

It's a journey twenty-two years in the making, from arriving in Colorado Springs and playing with the Sky Sox in 1999, to manager of the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Dave Hajek is now one of the biggest baseball figures in Colorado Springs. He'll coach the UCCS baseball team and the Vibes this year, "People are chomping at the bit to get back in events like this. If we can put something on the field that's an exciting product and fun to watch at the same time, it's a win-win for everybody," says Hajek. The Last time we saw Hajek, he was leading UCCS to it's ninth straight win, then the plug got pulled on the season. Hajek has got quite a bit of work ahead of him, not only pick up where UCCS left of but make the Vibes formidable, "There were conversations with Nathan, our athletic director, and with my wife. Is this something that I can do from a logistical standpoint, and not lose anything with recruiting for UCCS? And also to have time to build an organization over the next 5 to 6 months. It's going to be challenging, but I love the game. There's no place I'd rather be spending my time then on a ball field," says Hajek. Of course, Hajek has experience building winners. He started the UCCS baseball program and the Mountain Lions are 89-80 over his four season. If he wants to he can recruit his own players at UCCS to the Vibes. That's got to be an advantage, "I don't think it's gonna hurt (laughs)."