Avalanche to play outdoor game vs Las Vegas in February

The NHL's Winter Classic was cancelled, as was the Stadium Series game, but outdoor NHL hockey will still be a part of the winter.

The Avalanche will face the Las Vegas Golden Knights on February 20th at The Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, NV.

Sportsnet's Elliott Friedman reported the news Friday morning, which was confirmed by ESPN.

Four teams will make the trip to Lake Tahoe. The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers will also play an outdoor game.

The Avalanche last played outdoors when the team took part in the Stadium Series showdown with the LA Kings at the Air Force Academy in February of 2019.