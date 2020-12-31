The Denver Broncos plan to donate to social justice programs in our state

Home

As part of the Denver Broncos’ Inspire Change program, the organization announced on Thursday a $250,000-plus donation toward player-designated social justice programs throughout Colorado as well as individual players’ local communities.

More than 30 players participated in the review, voting and selection of five Colorado programs and organizations to each receive $40,000 through the team’s Social Justice Fund (Restorative Practices Program – The Conflict Center, Know Your Rights Training and Education – ACLU of Colorado, Colorado Freedom Fund, Second Chance Center and Second Wind Fund). These designated initiatives are in the focus areas of Education & Youth, Bail & Criminal Justice Reform and Community Mental Health Resources (more information about each recipient organization below).

In addition, five organizations selected by participating players and coaches have received a total of $52,500 through the Broncos’ ‘We Stand For’ program (Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, The Casey Fund, Denver Public Schools Foundation, The Justin Simmons Foundation and Uplift Organization, Inc.). Started in Week 1 of the regular season, ‘We Stand For’ provides players, coaches and staff the opportunity to use the club’s digital platforms and financial resources to support non-profits working on social justice issues (more information about each organization and tie to specific player/coach below).

Broncos Inspire Change was launched this September following the team’s players, coaches and staff engaging in extensive conversations as an organization. President & CEO Joe Ellis, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway and Head Coach Vic Fangio all participated in the creation of the program, which expanded programming in four key areas: Education, Awareness & Funding, Diversity & Inclusion and Activism.

The grant funding, as well as the donations to local causes important to the players through the ‘We Stand For’ program, make up the Awareness & Funding component of Broncos Inspire Change. Since 2018, the Broncos have directed more than $750,000 to causes and organizations selected by the players to make a difference in the fight for social justice.