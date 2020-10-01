What the Doherty football team lacks in experience they make up with in effort

Home

The Doherty Spartans have a lot of new faces. They don't have many returning starters but that doesn't mean they lack confidence, "We are really young so nobody knows this yet. I'm just excited to get out there and show them what we got," says Doherty wide receiver Drew Reichart. They're young but they've got some ballers, sophomore Kaden Becker is the new quarterback and he can make all of the throws. Drew Reichart plays receiver and he's also a stud basketball player so his size and athleticism will make him a tough cover. The defense is led by senior defensive tackle Jared Bilstein, and he's a beast too. The team is jacked because they've got something to prove, "It's definitely pretty exciting to go out first game with the young team. It's a bunch of guys who didn't really show their stuff to the world last season and so this year we really get to go out and surprise everybody, and then show them that this is coming next year too so you better watch out," says Doherty quarterback Kaden Becker,

The last couple of years Doherty has gotten off to slow starts but picked it up down the stretch and made the playoffs, but with only a six game regular season, they have to be strong out of the gate, "Six games is not a lot. Especially with the circumstances to make the playoffs this year, it's a big deal. We have to get fired up real quick," says Doherty defensive tackle, Jared Bilstein.