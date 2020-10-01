The Broncos win their first game of the season. As they beat the New York Jets 37-28

Home

Melvin Gordon sealed the Denver Broncos’ first win of the season with a 43-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left and the defense made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to beat the lowly and still winless New York Jets 37-28. Both teams came in looking to avoid starting 0-4 in consecutive seasons, but the Broncos came out on top in a sloppy, penalty-filled but strangely entertaining game between two of the NFL’s worst teams. On third down and the Jets leading by one, Quinnen Williams sacked Brett Rypien but grabbed the quarterback’s helmet and prolonged the drive. Brandon McManus' 53-yard field goal gave Denver the lead at 30-28 with 3:08 remaining.